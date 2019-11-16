Rally in Miami to Support Freedom in Haiti – Nov. 16th

Call for a stop on massacres and human rights abuses in Haiti

MIAMI – Haiti is at a standstill. For several weeks now, millions have taken to the streets asking for change, accountability, and a stop to massacres and human rights abuses.

Join thousands in Haiti, Canada, New York and others to say with a loud voice: We stand with the Haitian people, We stand for change!

The rally in Miami will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Toussaint Louverture Statue on the Corner of North Miami Avenue and 62 Street.

Haiti is in the midst of an escalating political crisis that has paralyzed the nation. Many have taken to the streets to protest President Jovenel Moïse’s corruption, economic mismanagement, and impunity for human rights abuses.

Ongoing massacres, daily killings/disappearances of protesters and journalists must stop said Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement.

All sectors of Haitian society including business, religious, political, and the youth are calling for systemic change, and we in the diaspora stand in solidarity with them.

Supporting Organizations

Family Action Network Movement

Sant La (Haitian Neighborhood Center)

Veye Yo

Ayiti Toma

Haitian American Community Development Coalition (HACDC)

Haitian American Professional Coalition (HAPC)

Florida Immigrant Coalition

New Florida Majority

We Count

350 South Florida

Association of Exchange and Development of Activities & Partnerships (AEDAP)

South Florida Progressive Jewish action

Labor Community Alliance of South Florida

FANM In Action