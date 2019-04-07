Quotable Caribbean – April 7th

“This year’s theme (for CHIEF) – ‘Vision 2024: Embracing Change, Diversity, and Growth’ – will afford a critical look at the status of our industry today, and facilitate deep discussion around how it can, and should, evolve over the next five years and beyond.” – Frank Comito, CEO and Director General, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

“I have the honor of running an incredible resort in one of the most scenic and beautiful parts of the world. But more important, I have the distinct pleasure of working with some of the most exceptional hospitality professionals and incredible human beings you can come across.” – Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director, Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts, St. Lucia

“This important alliance (with Hyatt Hotels) helps to let more of the world learn of an exceptional property in a secluded part of the Caribbean, yet so easily accessible from the U.S. mainland.” – Kashmie Ali, Managing Director, Sailrock Resort, South Caicos

“We are steadily restoring confidence in our destination (and) will leave no stone unturned to maintain and increase airlift to both islands, especially as more accommodations come back on line.” – Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner Nominee, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

“Cayman Airways, including its subsidiary Cayman Airways Express, prides itself in embedding the very best of Caymanian hospitality into its service, which is reflected by the airline receiving these two important TripAdvisor awards.” – Fabian Whorms, President and CEO, Cayman Airways

“I am humbled and deeply honored to be elected as President. We pledge to work for improvement on and off the field for West Indies cricket.”

– Ricky Skerritt, President, Cricket West Indies

“The CWI (Cricket West Indies) board, operating in the geographic domain of an archipelago of diverse islands and coastal communities, must now take positive action to plan, execute and monitor the business of WINDIES Cricket to inspire balance among and synergy between the many CWI stakeholders for the good of us all in the region.”

– Dr. Basil Springer, Change-Engine Consultant

