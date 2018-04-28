Pure Grenada Launches #NextStopGrenada Summer Campaign

With increased airlift to Grenada, travellers will have more chances to enjoy Summer savings of up to 50% on this Caribbean destination

St. George’s, Grenada – Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the three-island destination best known as the Spice Island of the Caribbean and for providing travellers with boundless opportunities to explore, relax and experience the best of Caribbean living launched its Summer campaign #NextStopGrenada. It is designed to provide visitors with true value for money and the chance to experience all the destination has to offer.

From May 1 to October 31, Grenada’s extended Summer season will provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy up to a 50% discount on hotel rates, take advantage of room upgrades, complimentary massages, children discounts, complimentary yoga classes, tour discounts and so much more.

According to Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO Patricia Maher “The value proposition for people booking in the summer period is tremendous and they get to enjoy quality accommodation offerings, and excellent customer service that brings visitors back year after year.”

Increased air access to Grenada is an added bonus for Summer as airline partners announced a number of additional flights to the destination from John F. Kennedy International in New York, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International in the USA and Toronto Pearson International in Canada.

During the Summer, Pure Grenada offers a host of festivals and cultural events to keep visitors entertained, including the: Chocolate Festival May 11 – 19; Petite Martinique Whitsuntide Regatta May 18 – 21, Carriacou Regatta August 3 – 6, Spice Mas August 13 – 14 and Dive Fest October 3 – 6.