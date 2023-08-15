Producer Ajal Teams Up with Demarco on Latest Track, Charge fi Yuh

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – US-based producer Ajal has teamed-up with Demarco for the song, Charge fi Yuh. Released on July 7, the track is about survival and the importance of defending one’s integrity.

Ajal is on a high following successful collaborations with Grammy-winning singer Mykal Rose on Marijuana and Faith which was done by Teejay.

Because he has known Demarco for some time, recording Charge fi Yuh was easy.

“It was a joy working with Demarco on this track. The energy, the vibe, and chemistry was just right. It’s another hit song from a talented artist,” said Ajal.

Demarco emerged during the late 2000s with a string of hit songs including Puppy Tail, Fallen Soldiers, I Love My Life, Lazy Body, True Friend and Duppy Know Who Fi Frighten. The hard-hitting Fallen Soldiers, released in 2010, is his biggest hit.

The deejay has recorded three albums to date, the previous being Melody, released in 2021.

Ajal has produced songs by a number of top acts including Anthony B, I-Octane, Jahshii and Frassman Brilliant. He is looking forward to scoring heavily with Charge fi Yuh and other songs with Demarco.

“We have a joint project together, soon to be released. Audience-wise, we are looking to cover the Diaspora,” said Ajal.