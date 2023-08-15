Entertainment

Producer Ajal Teams Up with Demarco on Latest Track, Charge fi Yuh

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Demarco Charge fi Yuh
Demarco

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – US-based producer Ajal has teamed-up with Demarco for the song, Charge fi Yuh.  Released on July 7, the track is about survival and the importance of defending one’s integrity.

Ajal is on a high following successful collaborations with Grammy-winning singer Mykal Rose on Marijuana and Faith which was done by Teejay.

Demarco Charge fi Yuh
Demarco

Because he has known Demarco for some time, recording Charge fi Yuh was easy.

“It was a joy working with Demarco on this track. The energy, the vibe, and chemistry was just right. It’s another hit song from a talented artist,” said Ajal.

Demarco emerged during the late 2000s with a string of hit songs including Puppy Tail, Fallen Soldiers, I Love My Life, Lazy Body, True Friend and Duppy Know Who Fi Frighten. The hard-hitting Fallen Soldiers, released in 2010, is his biggest hit.

The deejay has recorded three albums to date, the previous being Melody, released in 2021.

Ajal has produced songs by a number of top acts including Anthony B, I-Octane, Jahshii and Frassman Brilliant. He is looking forward to scoring heavily with Charge fi Yuh and other songs with Demarco.

“We have a joint project together, soon to be released. Audience-wise, we are looking to cover the Diaspora,” said Ajal.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Month-long event pays tribute to this Caribbean island’s rich and diverse heritage

December 11, 2010

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Announces Its 2014-2015 Season

August 1, 2014

16 Hooters Dream Girls Arrive in the Virgin Islands for Television Show and Hooters Magazine Photo Shoot

November 14, 2009

Mighty Crown Scores Landmark Performance on Historic ‘Welcome to Jamrock’ Reggae Cruise

October 31, 2014
Back to top button