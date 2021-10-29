Dansome Records to release song with Afro-Argentinian reggae musician

Producer Adrian ‘Donsome’ Hanson is hoping to score musical success in South America’s lucrative Spanish-language market with the release of the song Selecta No Pare la Musica recorded by Afro-Argentinian reggae musician Fidel Nadal. The song which translates to Selecta Don’t Stop the Music in English, was released October 22 via Donsome Records.

“After working with Negra Li, Junior Dread and Marina Peralta out of Brazil, I found it easier to work with South American artistes, plus I’m always looking to produce artistes outside of Jamaica. I shared my intentions with Damion ‘M3’ Brown, and he suggested that I consider working with Fidel Nadal,” Hanson explained.

Hanson added, “Right now I have an engineer who is based in Columbia and we are working on projects with artistes from all over South America, so I really hope to see some success in the Spanish market.”

Fidel Nadal is an Afro-Argentinian reggae musician, songwriter and pioneer of Argentine reggae and the underground punk/hardcore movement of Argentina. In 2011, Fidel received two Latin Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album Forever Together and Best Alternative Song “Te Robaste Mi Corazón.”

How it all started

“We linked on Instagram and that’s where the link started,” said Fidel. He has previously worked with Jamaican producers including Tony ‘CD’ Kelly, Bobby Digital, and Caveman Studio among others.

Fidel who is from the country’s capital Buenos Aires, shared how his love for reggae music developed.

“The first time I listen to reggae, I felt that it was my music. I started listening to people like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Later on, I listened the old school deejays. Deejays like Dillinger, Trinity, Jah Stitch, Ranking Junior, U Roy and Peter Metro.”

The video for the song Selecta No Pare la Musica was recently shot in Costa Rica. It is expected to be released shortly.