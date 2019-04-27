You are here: Home » Business » Prime Minister Holness at Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta inaugural awards banquet
by Derrick Scott
ATLANTA – Jamaica’s Prime Minister the Most Hon Andrew Holness was the guest of honor at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta at its inaugural awards banquet at the Georgia Tech Hotel and conference center in Atlanta Saturday April 20 2019.
Scenes from the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta inaugural awards banquet
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness accepts a proclamation by Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia declaring Saturday, April 20th as Andrew Holness Day in the state of Georgia in recognition of his official visit to that state. The presentation of the proclamation was presented to the Prime Minister by Daryl Moody, Economic Development Representative for the State of Georgia at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta’s Inaugural Awards. (Photo Derrick Scott)
Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness delivers the keynote address at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta’s Inaugural Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 20 at Georgia Tech Hotel and conference center. Just over 500 guests were in attendance. (Photo Derrick Scott)
Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness (3rd left), Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (3rd right) and Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami Oliver Mair (extreme right), share the spotlight with awardees, (l-r), Copeland Comrie, recipient of Lowell Hawthorne person of the year award, Dr. Yvonne Smith, Chairman and Medical Director of the Atlanta Montego Bay Sister City Committee who received the Community Service Organization of the Year award and Ken and June Chin, owners and operators of Royal Caribbean Bakery who received the Business of the year award. (Photo Derrick Scott).
Prime Minister, Most Hon Andrew Holness greets multi-platinum Grammy nominee, music producer and founder of DA Gap Movement, Dr. Kevin Capes. At right is senator Aubyn Hill. (Photo Derrick Scott)
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks presents the Community Service Organization of the Year Award to Chairman and Medical Director of the Atlanta Montego Bay Sister City Committee Dr. Yvonne Smith at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta’s Inaugural Awards at the Georgia Tech Hotel and conference center in Atlanta. Sharing in the occasion is Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami Oliver Mair and president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta, Mrs. Suzette Arnold (Photo Derrick Scott )
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.