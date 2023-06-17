Prime Minister Andrew Holness Heralds Jamaica’s Success at Outsource2LAC 2023

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Outsource to Latin America and the Caribbean (Outsource2LAC) Global Digital Services Summit, established by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), commenced on June 14th in Montego Bay, Jamaica This year which represents the ninth staging, was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. Outsource2LAC 2023 was organised by the IDB in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) with strong support from ConnectAmericas.

The event provides an ideal platform for participants to exchange the latest trends and insights in the global digital services sector while identifying business opportunities through pre-arranged business-to-business meetings with about 40 companies, mainly from Latin America and the Caribbean.

A First for Jamaica

Outsource2LAC is the most prominent event of the knowledge-based services industry in the region, and this year in Jamaica, the event has generated over 600 registrants spanning 32 countries with Jamaica, USA, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Costa Rica having very large contingents of participants. This marks a significant milestone for Jamaica as the first English-speaking nation from the region to host the event. Jamaica is truly a globally recognised, mature and advancing Global Digital Services market.

June 14th, the first day of the conference, was filled with engaging & interactive panel discussions that provided valuable insights to the participants. While over 900 business match- making meetings have been scheduled to take place over the two days of the event, fostering collaborations and facilitating potential business deals.

Delivering the Inaugural address, Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his optimism about the conference and Jamaica’s performance and prominence in the Global Digital Services Sector. He said, “This is undoubtedly an excellent time to invest in Jamaica. We have staged a remarkable recovery from the pandemic and are now back on our pre-pandemic strong growth trajectory. We are undertaking the investments in infrastructure required to leverage Jamaica’s strategic geographic location at the centre of the Americas, and we are investing in the digital services space and offering strategic world-class nearshore delivery services.”

Jamaica is already a mature Outsourcing location and home to companies such as itel, Sutherland Global, Sagility, Conduent, Startek and IBEX. Most of these companies provide services to some of the top Fortune 50 businesses. In 2022, the Global Digital Services Sector (GDSS) achieved remarkable milestones, including generating an annual revenue of US$900 million, employing over 60,000 people across 80 outsourcing companies, making it the largest outsourcing sector in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment & Commerce, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the conference. “The success of the O2LAC conference further affirms Jamaica’s potential in the global digital services sector. We are proud of the collaborative efforts put forth by our partners, stakeholders, and industry players who have played a significant role in driving the growth of our Global Digital Services Sector. Jamaica remains committed to attracting investment, fostering innovation, and increasing our export of services in higher value-added and digital segments.”

Host, JAMPRO

A key conference highlight was the Fireside Chat session, themed “Unlocking Jamaica’s Potential: A Strategy for Knowledge-Based Services.” Hosted by Mrs. Shullette Cox, President of JAMPRO, featuring Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry Investment and Commerce and Mr. Anand Biradar, President, Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ). The engaging conversation delved into the opportunities and challenges facing Jamaica’s knowledge-based services sector, exploring strategic investments and initiatives to unlock the country’s potential as a leader in this field. A recurring theme of the discussion was the proven commitment of the Jamaican government to support and facilitate advancements in the Global Digital Services Sector. Further, the panellists shared insights and best practices, emphasizing the crucial role of education and innovation to future proof Jamaica and ensure continued success in the sector.

The Outsource2LAC conference is sponsored by platinum sponsors itel, as well as Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, Huawei, Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Defcan Coffee and Worthy Park Estate Limited, with additional support from media partners Nationwide News Network, Jamaica Observer, and RJRGleaner Communications Group.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency in the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce.