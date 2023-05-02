National News

Entrepreneurs From 40 Countries Take Part in Summit on Digital Services Outsourcing

Summit on Digital Services Outsourcing

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Global services sector entrepreneurs will come together on June 14-15 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, at the Outsource2LAC Global Digital Services Summit–Jamaica 2023, the leading digital services outsourcing event in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Outsource2LAC 2023 will take place for the first time in the Caribbean, with over 400 entrepreneurs expected to attend. The summit will focus on cutting-edge knowledge and promoting business.

Summit on Digital Services OutsourcingGlobal corporations, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and governments from Latin America and the Caribbean will learn about the latest tech trends for knowledge-based services. They will also have access to global experts, suppliers, investors, and digital services startups. Attendees will be able to explore new business opportunities through B2B (with the private sector) and B2G (with the public sector) matchmaking forums in areas such as software development, automation, e-commerce, video games, AgTech, FinTech. They will also discuss artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and cloud computing, among other emerging technologies.

Outsource2LAC 2023 is organized by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with the support of its social business network ConnectAmericas. It is a collaboration with the Jamaican Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO). The event will also include government representatives from trade promotion agencies from 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Since 2011, the Outsource2LAC Summit has been held in seven Latin American cities: Montevideo (Uruguay), Medellín (Colombia), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Guadalajara (Mexico), and San José (Costa Rica). Over 11,000 one-on-one meetings occurred at these gatherings, generating approximately $310 million in projected business deals.

Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in participating can sign up at https://outsource2lac.com.

