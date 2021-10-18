PNP Salutes Former US Secretary of State Colin Luther Powell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The PNP joins with Jamaicans at home and abroad to mourn the passing of Retired United States Army General and Former Secretary of State, Colin Luther Powell.

General Powell was the son of Jamaican immigrants Luther and Maud Powell of Top Hill, St. Elizabeth Jamaica. Born in Harlem, New York in 1937, General Powell was always connected to his Jamaican roots. Additionally, he celebrated his immigrant story as one that only could have happened in America.

Major Accomplishments

In one generation the son of Jamaican immigrants rose to the rank of National Security Advisor to Former President Ronald Reagan (1987-1989); Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H. W. Bush (1989-1993), and Secretary of State to George W. Bush (2001-2005). In addition, he broke several colour barriers as he was the first black man to hold the positions listed.

Powell’s story embodies the hopes and aspirations of millions of Jamaicans who migrate over decades to foreign lands but who remain solidly connected to their roots. Jamaicans have impacted the world with their brilliance and contributed to the growth of their adopted homes. Their children – such as General Powell – straddle their birth countries with their Jamaican heritage in the Diaspora and cement an outstanding legacy of Jamaican pride, worldwide.

General Powell’s humility despite his outstanding achievements is being celebrated and he is

remembered as a true human being, never overbearing, never boastful, always approachable, and

ready to help Jamaica in any way he could. Many Jamaicans in the Diaspora are remembering with pride General Powell as always pointing out his family’s roots in South St. Elizabeth to everyone he met.

Shaping Foreign Policy

Colin Powell shaped American foreign policy for decades. As a result, he is remembered as an American patriot. In addition, a humble man who publicly admitted to his errors while in public office displaying immeasurable integrity. He stood up for immigrants and openly challenged negative aspersions.

The PNP is saddened by this monumental loss to the world and celebrates his life as a proud Jamerican and a world ambassador for our country.