Phuse Cream Unveils Second Location in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE – Phuse Cream, the acclaimed fusion ice cream shop known for its innovative dessert creations, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location at 2806 N. University Drive, Sunrise, FL, 33322 on March 21st. Building upon the success of its Plantation flagship store, Phuse Cream continues to redefine the ice cream experience with its unique blend of flavors and culinary techniques. Phuse Cream is open Monday-Sunday from 12noon-midnight.

At Phuse Cream, patrons are invited to indulge in a whimsical journey where diverse culinary cultures converge to create extraordinary desserts. The shop’s signature offering, the macaron ice cream sandwich, has garnered widespread acclaim, earning the prestigious 2023 Dessert Wars People’s Choice Award. This delightful treat seamlessly merges macarons’ elegance with ice cream’s creamy delight, embodying Phuse Cream’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Phuse Cream: Where Every Scoop Tells a Story

Founder Joel Franklin, a visionary entrepreneur passionate about creating memorable experiences, draws inspiration from the joys of fatherhood and the sweetness of life. For Joel, Phuse Cream is more than just a business venture; it is a legacy born out of love and shared moments with his daughter, Nala Franklin. Together, they have embarked on culinary adventures around the globe, gathering inspiration from diverse cultures and flavors to infuse into Phuse Cream’s offerings.

“Phuse Cream is a testament to our commitment to fusion and innovation,” says Joel Franklin. “With our second location, we aim to spread the joy of our unique dessert experience to even more people, inviting them to join us on a journey of sweet indulgence and community.”

The name ‘Phuse’ embodies the essence of Joel’s vision – a fusion of flavors and traditions that unite people in their love for ice cream. Each visit to Phuse Cream is an opportunity to escape into a world of whimsy and delight, where the universal language of ice cream brings people together.

The opening of the second Phuse Cream location marks a significant milestone in Joel Franklin’s entrepreneurial journey, reflecting his unwavering dedication to innovation and commitment to creating lasting memories through sweet treats.

For more information, visit www.phusecream.com or follow Phuse Cream @phusecream on IG and TIK TOK for updates and announcements.

Joel Franklin is not just a serial entrepreneur; he's a visionary who draws inspiration from the joys of fatherhood and the sweet moments in life. His entrepreneurial path is decorated with a diverse portfolio of ventures, ranging from the nightlife of clubs and restaurants to the vibrant energy of smoke shops and large-scale event planning, from pool parties to food festivals.

However, the heart of Joel's entrepreneurial narrative beats strongest at Phuse Cream, a dessert shop that marks a significant turning point in his career. Inspired by his daughter, Nala Franklin, Joel envisioned Phuse Cream as a business and a legacy. As a new father, he wanted his next venture to mirror his evolution, embodying the joy and responsibility of parenthood. With Nala as his muse, Joel designed Phuse Cream with Nala in mind, envisioning it as a future inheritance filled with love and sweet memories.

Phuse Cream is a testament to Joel’s commitment to fusion and innovation. Specializing in macaron ice cream sandwiches, the shop combines the delicate European macaron with ice cream flavors inspired by cultures worldwide, creating a unique dessert experience. This concept has captivated customers and earned Phuse Cream the People’s Choice award at Dessert Wars 2023 and #8 in the national competition.

The name ‘Phuse’—deriving from ‘fuse’ or ‘fusion’—captures the essence of Joel’s vision: a dessert shop that blends culinary traditions to create the ultimate delicacy, all while fostering a sense of community and shared delight. Phuse Cream is designed to be an enchanted getaway where the universal love for ice cream brings people together.

Joel and Nala shared a love for sweets and their global adventures. With travels from Europe to the UAE and the Caribbean, Joel has gathered unique flavors and inspirations, incorporating them into the very fabric of Phuse Cream. His travels have influenced the diverse menu and instilled a deep appreciation for the cultures behind the flavors. Now, alongside Nala, his travel companion since she was two, Joel continues to explore the world, bringing back a piece of each journey to Phuse Cream.

As Joel Franklin gears up to open another Phuse Cream location, he looks forward to sharing this global-inspired dessert experience with even more people. Phuse Cream is a testament to Joel’s entrepreneurial spirit and a celebration of the sweet moments that connect us all, inspired by a father’s love for his daughter and their shared adventures.