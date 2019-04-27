Four Florida Business Schools Earn Top Honors in New Report

A new ranking of U.S. business schools is giving top marks to Florida institutions. BusinessStudent.com, a leading business education platform, has ranked four of their online MBA programs in the top 50 nationally.

Florida Atlantic University – #12 National – #3 in the Region

Florida International University – #31 National – #9 in the Region

Florida State University – #49 Nationally -#13 in the Region

University of South Florida – #50 Nationally -#14 the Region

With over 200 online MBA programs reviewed, the rankings analyzed tuition, accreditation, acceptance rate, student support and engagement. To determine the methodology, they surveyed more than 100 students and career professionals and some were already enrolled in a online MBA program.

83% of those surveyed said program tuition cost was the number one consideration when choosing an online MBA program.

All four Florida business schools exhibited the ideal attributes that make an Online MBA affordable and reputable for students and professionals.

Florida’s business climate is continually ranked as the best for business. No wonder so many of their business schools continue to dominate the rankings.

See the full report here.