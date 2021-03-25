Permanent COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens at Vizcaya Park in Miramar

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine to be administered to those age 50 and older

[MIRAMAR] – Today, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam announced a partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on the opening of a permanent COVID-19 vaccination site to be located at Vizcaya Park in Miramar. The walk-up location will give the community access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and both first and second dose COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the site.

Vizcaya Park is located at 14200 SW 55th Street, Miramar, FL 33027.

Miramar Health Equity Site

The state-run site, to be called the Miramar Health Equity Site, will open to the public on Friday, March 26, 2021. The park will remain open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. A total of 200 vaccines will be administered daily on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are necessary.

Requirements

In order to qualify, individuals will need to be 50 years and older. Plus present proof of Florida residency like a valid Florida ID or driver’s license. In addition, must meet state guidelines which can be viewed at www.floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/.

Individuals under 50 deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can also receive the vaccine. Persons who have been deemed extremely vulnerable need to present the Florida Department of Health form when they arrive to the site. The form is available here.

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “We are excited that the State has decided to open this permanent location in the heart of Miramar. Our residents will greatly benefit from this location especially since no appointments will be required. Now vaccines will be more accessible to those who want to take their first or second dose. We are hopeful that this will eventually get us back to some sense of normalcy after a challenging pandemic year.”