People Profile Men’s Cuisine – Ordinary Caribbean Men Who Cook

SOUTH FLORIDA – Popular Radio host Mike Aitcheson is scheduled to compete in the November 3rd People Profile Men’s Cuisine representing the city of Fort Lauderdale.

This is the 2nd staging of the People Profile Men’s Cuisine of Ordinary Men displaying their culinary skills while representing their cities. Other chefs include Eddy Edwards, Artbwoy, TC Flex, Melvin Foster, Horace Cox and last year’s winner Sam Witter.

Judges includes Mayor Hazelle Rogers, Debbie Banner, Jon FX and chief Judge Oliver Mair.

People Profile Men’s Cuisine promises to be a wonderful evening of fun, food, frolic, and brings all the City’s together in the display of their culture and traditions.

City’s from all over the world will be represented by these 35 ordinary male chefs.

People Profile Men’s Cuisine will take place on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at the Sawgrass Hotel & Conference Center 1711 N University Dr. Plantation at 3pm.

Click here for tickets. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.