Paradise In March: Exciting New Events And Offerings In The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, warm hospitality and vibrant culture, The Bahamas stands as a singular destination in its own right. Throughout the month of March, the archipelago unfolds a tapestry of captivating events and offerings, inviting visitors to experience the unique allure that sets The Bahamas apart.

Visitors can experience seamless travel with the recent launch of American Airlines’ twice-weekly nonstop service from Miami to Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, opening up new horizons and possibilities for exploration. The new route is the sixth Bahamas-based destination that the U.S. airline currently services. The other routes are: North Eleuthera; Nassau, New Providence; Freeport, Grand Bahama; George Town, Exuma; and Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Events

A Taste of Central Eleuthera (March 1, 2024) A Taste of Central Eleuthera Food Festival is a one-day annual event, organized by the Methodist Churches of Central It features various mouthwatering local Bahamian dishes, drinks and desserts. Authentic Bahamian crafts, jewelry and artwork are also on sale.

Bahamas Hope Challenge (March 2, 2024) Bahamas Hope Challenge (BHC), a registered Charity in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, was formally constituted in 2006 as Ride for Hope Bahamas. The organization’s flagship fundraiser is “The Bahamas Hope Challenge”, which is not a race but a gathering of people who cycle, run, or walk distances of their own choosing and at their own pace — raising money from family members, friends, and colleagues as they The event takes place in the beautiful settlement of Governor’s Harbour on the historic island of Eleuthera. The required fundraising minimum for adults is $500 and $250 for youth. It’s all for the greater good of helping fellow Bahamians fight cancer and increase their survivorship. BHC is a getaway with a purpose and includes a weekend full of events, live music, great camaraderie and impeccable weather. You are guaranteed a truly memorable time!

Eleuthera Junior Junkanoo Parade (March 2, 2024) This event, which takes place on Queen’s Highway in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, is a colourful and vibrant street festival that showcases the music and dance performances and artistic abilities of both primary and high school students on the island. The annual competition determines which school will take the winning trophy.

International Square Reunion Reception (March 8, 2024) International Square Reunion Reception is an annual international potluck between foreign winter residents and the North Andros community to share their cultures through food and music.

Nicholl’s Town Music Arts & Craft Festival (March 9, 2024) An annual event that showcases local arts and music at the beautiful Seaview Park on the waterfront at the historic Nicholl’s Town Beach and highlights exquisite Bahamian items made locally from wood, straw and shell.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine And Food Festival (March 13-17, 2024) Dubbed the world’s best wine and food event, the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival is hosted and produced by Atlantis. It offers unique culinary experiences ranging from walk-around tastings to family-friendly events, chef meet-and-greets, multi-course dining experiences, and more.

Annual Bahamian Music And Heritage Festival (March 14-16, 2024) The Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival is an annual event, held in George Town, Exuma. This highly anticipated festival brings together hundreds of festival goers and visitors in a massive celebration of our Bahamian cultural heritage, featuring educational storytelling, poetry reading, arts and crafts, sugar cane peeling, conch eating contests, culinary and bartending competitions, and more.

Annual Mutton Festival (March 22-23, 2024) Prominent among island natives, sheep have made their mark in Long Island and is widely known throughout the country as the island’s national animal. Natives and visitors alike have given raving reviews about the scrumptious dishes made using the sheep’ meat, referred to all as Mutton. This cultural event gives guests a chance to taste the flavors of Long Island. Local vendors have the opportunity to showcase their creativity in preparing of the mutton in many different styles.

Out Islands Homecoming Homecoming is among the many festivals celebrated throughout the islands of The Bahamas, with a difference experience for each one. The homecoming symbolizes the coming together and uniting of the community. The highlights of the event features Cultural shows, Live Entertainment by the local artists and Rake-N-Scrape, a range of native dishes to savor, artisan crafts to purchase and more. Rock Sound; James Cistern Heritage, Eleuthera – March 25 – April 1, 2024 Mastic Point; Lowe Sound; Mangrove Cay, Andros – March 28 – April 1, 2024 Bimini – March 28 – April 1, 2024 Mayaguana – March 29 – April 1, 2024 San Salvador – March 29 – April 2, 2024



Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Linger Longer Offer at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas Escape for a spring break or summer getaway while saving up to 25% off each room while receiving up to $300 resort credit when booking using this code through March 31st. Travel dates are valid from now until December 22, 2024.

Experience more – Resort Credit at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Experience more of the Ocean Club Resort with a credit of up to USD 500 towards dining experiences when booking a minimum of 3 nights from now until April 30, 2024.