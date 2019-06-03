American Airlines Introduces New Service from Miami to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

KINGSTOWN, ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – American Airlines (AA) will be adding a second weekly service from the Miami International Airport (MIA) to the Argyle International Airport (SVD). This was confirmed by AA Manager for the Eastern Caribbean Cathy-Ann Joseph.

According to Joseph, “our network planning department has confirmed planned flights beginning from mid-December 2019”; she further confirmed that these planned flights are AA 1427 leaving MIA on Wednesdays at 10:30 to SVD and AA 1427 leaving SVD 16:15 to MIA, in addition to AA 1427 leaving MIA on Saturdays at 10:30 to SVD and AA 1427 leaving SVD 16:15 to MIA.

The second service will commence on Wednesday December 18, 2019 operating with the A319 aircraft which is currently used for the Saturday service, while the Saturday service “will now be operated by a 737-800 series aircraft which will provide an additional 8 business class and 24 economy seats” or a total of 16 business class and 144 economy seats.

American Airlines commenced a weekly non-stop service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday December 15, 2018 operating the Airbus A319 which has a capacity of 8 business class seats and 120 economy seats.

Responding to the announcement, CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Mr. Glen Beache says “ we are pleased that American Airlines had added a second flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having been very happy with the performance of the Saturday service. It shows that we continue to grow as a tourism destination and the problem of access to our destination by international visitors is being solved by the increasing numbers of non-stop flights to our country”.

This second American Airline non-stop service to the Argyle International Airport will complement Caribbean Airlines’ weekly Wednesday non-stop service from JFK International, USA and Air Canada Rouge’s weekly Thursday non-stop service from Pearson International, Canada. Air Canada Rouge will again operate a second weekly Sunday non-stop service for the winter season commencing December 15, 2019.