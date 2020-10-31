Open for Business October 31st Travel Requirements for St. Kitts & Nevis

[Basseterre, St. Kitts] – As St. Kitts & Nevis welcomes visitors to its shores beginning today, this update provides additional information on changes to hotel properties to be used by visitors and a link to the Travel Authorization form to be completed by all visitors.

The Federation will observe a phased reopening with specific entry and travel requirements to be observed by visitors. The travel requirements outlined here are for Phase 1 which will designate visitors into three categories:

Travelers from the CARICOM Member States that are part of the “Caribbean bubble”. International travelers coming from a country or territory outside the “Caribbean bubble”. Returning Nationals (Citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis (passport holder), Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders.

All incoming passengers to St. Kitts & Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.travelform.gov.kn, prior to their arrival.

Those coming from outside the CARICOM Bubble, must have their accommodations booked before submitting the Travel Authorization Form as your reservation information will be required to complete the form.

Visitors are also required to upload proof of their negative PCR-test when completing the form.

Once the form is completed and submitted, with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive approval to enter the Federation.

CARICOM Bubble

Travelers from within the “Caribbean bubble” include those traveling from the following 8 CARICOM member states: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Lucia & St. Vincent and the Grenadines (the list of states is subject to change based on the level of risk determined by the amount of positive cases per 100,000 of the population within a 14-day period).

Those coming from within the “Caribbean bubble” must have resided in a “Caribbean bubble” territory for at least 21 days and must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.travelform.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel at an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.

The traveler will be allowed to integrate within the Federation. Travelers from the “Caribbean Bubble” can stay at private homes, condos, villas or “Travel Approved” certified hotel properties.

The Hermitage Inn Hamilton Beach Villas and Spas Montpelier Plantation & Beach Golden Rock Inn Sugar Bay Club Timothy Beach Resort

International Travelers

The second category of travelers refers to those coming from outside of the “Caribbean bubble” including the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa and South America. These travelers must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.travelform.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less. 1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. 8-14 days: visitors will undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later). 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.

Approved hotels for international travelers are:

Four Seasons Koi Resort, by Curio, Hilton Marriott Vacation Beach Club Paradise Beach Nevis Park Hyatt Royal St. Kitts Hotel St. Kitts Marriott Resort

International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn.

Returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) Certificate Holders, and Work Permit Holders

The third category of travelers refers to those returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders). These travelers must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.travelform.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.

Travelers in this category returning from a territory within the “Caribbean bubble” can stay at a private residence or a non-branded hotel. Returning nationals and residents may also opt to stay in pre-approved quarantine housing at their own cost.

Any traveler in this category who arrives from outside the “Caribbean bubble” will be allowed entry into the Federation and transported to approved accommodations, where they will stay at their cost for 14-days in quarantine. The cost for quarantine at the Government facility at OTI is USD 500.00, at Potworks it is USD 400.00, and the cost for each COVID-19 test is USD 100.00.

The approved accommodations are:

Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Oualie Beach Resort Potworks Royals St. Kitts Hotel

Any traveler in this category arriving from outside the “Caribbean bubble” who wishes to stay in one of the seven (7) approved hotels for “Vacation in Place,” for International Travelers are required to do the following:

1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.

8 -14 days: visitors will undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later).

14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.

The CDC recently assessed the Federation’s Covid-19 risk as very low and designated it as “No Travel Notice” required, having had only 19 cases of the Coronavirus, no community spread and no deaths.

Stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in our health and safety protocols, which include a comprehensive system of inspection and monitoring to encourage everyone to maintain the basic standards. Stakeholders who have participated in the training receive a certificates and business who have been inspected and meet the “Travel Approved” criteria, will receive their “Travel Approved” Seal.

Specifically, the “Travel Approved” program achieves two things:

It offers “Travel Approved” training for tourism stakeholders and awards the “Travel Approved” seal to those businesses which meet, both the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Health inspections standards. It allows for St. Kitts and Nevis on their respective websites, to promote those business entities that have received the “Travel Approved” seal. Those without the seal are not approved for visitors.

Visitors will also be asked to follow basic health and safety protocols of frequent handwashing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing. Masks are required whenever the visitor is outside of their hotel room.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.