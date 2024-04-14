One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining Experience

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica – In the hills of Runaway Bay, approximately 10 minutes from the North Coast Highway is nestled Jamaica’s newest and unique restaurant.

As the name suggests, the restaurant is strategically located on a farm and all ground food and seasoning served on the menu is fresh from the farm to the table. Grilled food is their specialty, with Grilled Fish being a favorite of guests at the restaurant.

The farm and restaurant overlook the ocean and the scenery is ideal for romantic encounters with an exotic wine list.

The One11 Farm has been attracting corporate Jamaica to host company functions and special events.

The Villa experience, though rustic, provides ultra-modern amenities on the inside and appeals to tourists.