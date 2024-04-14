Travel

One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining Experience

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining Experience

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica – In the hills of Runaway Bay, approximately 10 minutes from the North Coast Highway is nestled Jamaica’s newest and unique restaurant.

One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining ExperienceAs the name suggests, the restaurant is strategically located on a farm and all ground food and seasoning served on the menu is fresh from the farm to the table. Grilled food is their specialty, with Grilled Fish being a favorite of guests at the restaurant.

One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining ExperienceThe farm and restaurant overlook the ocean and the scenery is ideal for romantic encounters with an exotic wine list.

One11 Farms and Villas Provide Jamaica’s Newest High Altitude Dining ExperienceThe One11 Farm has been attracting corporate Jamaica to host company functions and special events.

The Villa experience, though rustic, provides ultra-modern amenities on the inside and appeals to tourists.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Escape To Jamaica’s Capital For An Exciting Weekend Getaway – 3rd Annual Kingston City Run

March 4, 2015

Thanksgiving Week Travel Tips At MIA

November 24, 2009

Trinidad and Tobago’s Tourism Industry Personnel Honoured

October 1, 2015
The Best Countries To Visit If You're Craving The Cricket

The Best Countries To Visit If You’re Craving The Cricket

June 8, 2021
Back to top button