Travel

Jamaica’s Tourism Strategy Must Strengthen Linkages and Prevent Leakages

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Jamaica's Tourism Strategy Must Strengthen Linkages and Prevent Leakages

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed that, in developing Jamaica’s new Tourism Strategy and Action Plan (TSAP), greater focus will have to be placed on strengthening linkages with other sectors and preventing economic leakages. He was speaking yesterday at the Spanish Court Hotel as the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), successfully concluded its island-wide series of tourism strategy consultation workshops, with the final session being held with stakeholders from the Kingston and St. Andrew destination area.

The tourism minister highlighted that the strategy must have an emphasis on reinforcing linkages between tourism and other productive sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing, to prevent economic leakages, as the sector prepares to meet the sustained and increased demand of visitors over the next few years.

Jamaica's Tourism Strategy Must Strengthen Linkages and Prevent Leakages
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, speaks during the opening session of the Tourism Strategy and Action Plan Consultation Workshop. Photo Credit: Mark Bell (JIS)

In this regard, Minister Bartlett noted: “Our strategy in tourism must drive the linkages in the various areas, to stop the leakages from other areas.”

The workshops, which have garnered valuable insights from several stakeholders across Jamaica’s seven destination areas, form a part of the Ministry’s thrust to develop a comprehensive new strategy and action plan for the country’s vital tourism industry.

“The whole idea of these strategy development workshops is to respond to innovation and the changing realities of one of the most dynamic industries on planet Earth. The discussion today is critical if we are going to be able to create the capacity to respond to the new architecture that tourism will demand,” the tourism minister added.

He continued: “Our strategies must also consider how we make tourism more inclusive and more of an enabler of economic growth and development across Jamaica.”

Recognising that human capital development remains at the heart of the industry, Minister Bartlett stressed: “Our people are the wealth of this country. So, we must build the capacity of that wealth not to be dead capital but for that wealth to continue to grow exponentially.”

Importantly, Minister Bartlett also acknowledged the unique challenges and opportunities each destination area presents. Kingston, for instance, with its rich cultural heritage, he said is poised to become a key player in tourism diversification efforts.

“Today in Kingston, the vibrant hub of Caribbean culture, our focus is on enhancing Jamaica’s benefits from cultural tourism while also fostering its role as a key centre for business tourism growth,” explained Minister Bartlett.

The consultation workshops, one held for each destination, provided a platform for investors, entrepreneurs, government officials, community members, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to collectively examine issues affecting Jamaica’s evolving tourism landscape.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Facts About Canadian PR Card

Facts About Canadian PR Card

August 5, 2021

Success at 4th annual Saint Lucia Showcase 2015 In UK

September 23, 2015

Best-ever October in St. Kitts cruise ship industry

October 8, 2009

Air Jamaica to offer five daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to Jamaica this summer

April 3, 2009
Back to top button