Omega 3 vs Omega 6: Everything You Need to Know

We have all heard about the benefits of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. Let’s be honest though, most of us don’t know the difference, or even what a fatty acid is – and maybe we are too embarrassed to ask. Here is everything you need to know about omega 3 vs omega 6, including their benefits and how best to integrate them into your diet, and some potential issues.

Fatty Acids Defined

Many of us were made to believe that all fats were bad, it was hard to wrap our brains around the idea that there can be good fats and bad fats in our diet.

The actual scientific definition of fatty acid can be confusing, the Biology Dictionary attempts to break it down in a more simple way by function. Fatty acids are responsible for cellular fuel courses and the composition of hormones and lipids. They also modify proteins and store energy within tissue.

When we hear the terms Omega 3 and Omega 6 being tossed around, it’s hard to understand which provides what function. Omega 3 is the fatty acid that is found in nuts and fish. It helps with cognitive function, energy levels and your body’s immune system. Omega 6 is another fatty acid that is found in nuts and seeds, but is mainly used for energy.

It is extremely important to note that our bodies need both of these fatty acids to keep us healthy, and they are classified as essential fatty acids. An essential fatty acid is one that our body needs but cannot make. Therefore it’s imperative that we get these acids from our food or via vitamins or supplements.

Omega 3

This fatty acid is easily found in large amounts in foods such as fish, nuts, sees, and plant oils. It cannot be produced in the human body, so we must get it from foods containing Omega 3. They are essential for supporting cell membrane health.

One type of Omega 3, called ALA, is very effective in giving the body energy, which is something we all definitely seem to need more of these days. Interestingly, another type of fatty acid, EPA, can help to fight depression and support your overall immune system. And the heroic Omega 3, DHA, is the fatty acid crucial for healthy brain development and cognitive function (often found in fertility vitamins and supplements to benefit mother and baby).

Omega 3 doesn’t stop there. According to some studies, it can also help lower blood pressure. It has also been linked to reductions in heart attack and stroke, as well as lessening the chance of sudden cardiac death in someone with heart disease.

Omega 6

This fatty acid can also be found in foods like plant oils, seeds, and nuts, and are mostly responsible for providing energy. While they are still an essential part of our diet since our body cannot produce it, Omega 6 fatty acids are more common in a Western diet than Omega 3 and not difficult to meet the daily required amount.

An abundance of Omega 6 fatty acids can create issues however. According to WebMD, too many Omega 6 acids can raise your blood pressure. They could also lead to blood clots which could cause a heart attack or stroke.

Basically, we don’t eat enough Omega 3 acids (found in fish, fish oil, and all green leafy vegetables, doing so would eliminate any cause for concern about too much Omega 6. The four common types of Omega 6 acids are far from scary however, and very beneficial to our health in the proper amounts.

Linoleic acid, an “essential” omega fatty acid by itself can only be found in Omega 6 rich foods. GLA may help with support of bone health, while CLA supports healthy weight maintenance. The last type of Omega 6 is ARA. It is up for discussion whether or not it can promote a healthier heart, as it may or may not be effective.

The Right Fats

We are in no danger of eating enough fatty acids from our normal diet, but are we eating the right fatty acids? The easiest thing to remember is which acids to avoid – trans fat.

Trans fats don’t or can’t spoil and can solidify into a chemically modified heart blocker. Your body also has only so much room for the healthy fats, so trans fats not only endanger your heart health, they block absorption of the right fats.

Since your body already gets enough Omega 6, the easiest way to be sure you’re getting enough Omega 3 in your diet is by eating more fish and nuts. Doing that, and eliminating trans fats, is everything you need to know about Omega 3 and Omega 6 – for now.