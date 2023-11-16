Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again – Encore Performance

Back by popular demand! The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council is excited to announce an encore presentation of the uproarious pantomime production, “Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again”

This special encore performance will grace the stage at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on November 26 at 4:30 pm.

Read more here: https://sflcn.com/encore-of-jamaican-pantomime-ol-time-sinting-come-back-again/

Tickets for this encore presentation are available at www.louisebennettheritage.com and the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center box office. Prices range from $35 to $65, with special discounts offered to groups of ten or more, as well as non-profit organizations and churches.