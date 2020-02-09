Official Trailer for JOSEPH an African-Caribbean Film

JOSEPH is an African-Caribbean film featuring actors from Ghana, Jamaica and Barbados. This drama sees the family torn apart between the Caribbean and Africa and the discoveries that ensue.

The star Kevoy Burton is a successful doctor in Jamaica working alongside Mawuli Gavor of Ghana, Christopher MacFarland of Jamaica (his dad), Alison Hinds of Barbados (his mom) and Shontelle Layne of Barbados (his sister).

JOSEPH is a film that explores the life of a Jamaican doctor who has Ghanaian ancestors.

Throughout his life he’s only considered himself as a Jamaican, but through a series of life twists and turns, he makes the life-changing decision to travel to Ghana and embark on a journey of self-discovery.