Jamaica Tourist Board Appoints Camile Glenister as Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism has announced the appointment of Camile Glenister as the new Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). Mrs. Glenister, a veteran marketing communications professional with 20 years of product, campaign and strategy development and digital media execution, assumed her new role recently. […]