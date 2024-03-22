OAS Pays Tribute to Marcus Mosiah Garvey

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent representative to the Organization of American Her Excellency Audrey Marks, on Monday joined the OAS in paying tribute to Jamaica’s First National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, on the occasion of the 7th Inter-American Week for People of African Descent.

In a statement to the OAS on Monday, Ambassador Marks said, “Marcus Mosiah Garvey was a Pan-Africanist, an international Freedom Fighter, the founder and first President-General of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League. She emphasized the lasting impact of Garvey’s teachings, noting, “In paying tribute to Marcus Garvey, we honor the indomitable spirit of our nations, our countries’ deep and historic bonds forged in the struggle of liberty and self-governance, whose sacrifice and message, commonly known as ‘Garveyism,’ have left us a rich legacy which continues to inspire all of us in promoting peace, nation-building, and upholding our shared history and values. In addition, the seeds of pride and self-confidence he planted long ago continue to bear fruit for our peoples.” She also highlighted the theme of this year’s Inter-American Week of African Descent, taken from a Bob Marley quote: “Global Freedom: Emancipate Yourself from Mental Slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.” She said for this occasion, Garvey’s teaching that ‘A People Without Knowledge of their History, Origin and Culture is like a Tree Without Roots’, is very relevant. Ambassador Marks pointed out that.

Ambassador Marks emphasized the enduring legacy of Marcus Garvey, stating, “This historic building holds an enduring place in the history of all of us who gather here today, preserving the values and passing on a deeper knowledge of the life and significant contributions that Marcus Garvey made not only to Jamaica but to the entire world. We can all agree that there can be no credible history written about the Civil Rights Movement without referring to Marcus Garvey!”

She also acknowledged the OAS’s recognition of Garvey’s importance, saying, “Over four decades ago, in August 1980, to coincide with the 93rd Anniversary of the birthday of Marcus Garvey, over 700 persons came together in this building to reaffirm their commitment to preserving the memory of Marcus Garvey through the unveiling of the Bust in the Hall of Heroes, which has been recently renamed as the Hall of Heroines and Heroes.

In the early 2000s, below this very Hall of this historic Main Building of the OAS, the Marcus Garvey Hall of Culture was also inaugurated. Jamaica expresses deep appreciation to the OAS for these actions.”

In closing, Ambassador Marks also shared that “Bob Marley made many of Garvey’s teachings universal and reminded everyone to go and watch the Bob Marley Movie and feel all right.”

She then called for continued commitment to the ideals championed by Garvey, Marley, and other freedom fighters, saying, “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuits of the dream of liberty and fired up our people to fight for freedom. Their struggle for political independence and their ambitions for self-governance have left us a rich legacy to inspire all of us. So today, let us recommit to the work ahead, to building on the foundation of ‘freedom and equality for all,’ laid by Marcus Garvey to chart our own destiny.”