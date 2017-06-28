JAMPRO and BOJ Governor promotes Jamaica in London

JAMPRO and BOJ Governor Brian Wynter promote Jamaica for investment at Business Luncheon in London

Kingston, Jamaica – JAMPRO and Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor Brian Wynter provided an update on Jamaica’s progress towards sustained economic stability at a JAMPRO Business Luncheon hosted in London’s leading financial district, Canary Wharf, on June 19, 2017.

The event promoted Jamaica’s investment opportunities and growth by highlighting the successful efforts of the Government and BOJ to stabilize the Jamaican economy.

With an audience including His Excellency George Ramocan, Jamaican High Commissioner to the UK, representatives of UK Export Finance, Blackwell Global Investments (UK) Limited, Rothschild Private Wealth, Balmoral Trust and others, the event showcased Jamaica’s recent success in its popular sectors, doing business reforms, debt management, and progress towards enabling International Financial Services.

Regarding the International Financial Services sector, Laurence Jones, JAMPRO European Regional Manager, told attendees that Jamaica will be an attractive jurisdiction from which to provide financial services to the world. Mr. Jones said new laws would create conditions required by companies to provide a much broader range of financial services within Jamaica.

Governor Wynter supported the investment proposal by emphasising that Jamaica was progressing smoothly in its economic development. He said the successful efforts of the Government of Jamaica to reduce the country’s debt to GDP ratio has been driven by fiscal consolidation, which has created an economic environment that encourages private enterprise and growth. This sustained effort over the past four years has won Jamaica the attention of serious investors.

Noting the Agency’s commitment to increase its international network earlier this year, JAMPRO President Diane Edwards, said that the recent luncheon is just one of a series planned to target European investors who want to have direct contact with JAMPRO and other government representatives to get a better understanding of business opportunities in Jamaica.

Ms. Edwards said, “Our European office has been making strides to get to the right persons who are interested in investing in Jamaica and the projects that are available in the country. We will be continuing this strategy to expand our international network to include more high net worth individuals and companies that are ready to do business with the country, and create sustainable projects that can have a wide impact across Jamaica. With the feedback we have received, JAMPRO is confident that we will see more investment and export opportunities arising from the United Kingdom, and Europe on the whole.”