Norwegian improves its JFK nonstop air service to Martinique

NEW YORK – Following a successful 2016/2017 winter season, Norwegian—named Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline, for the past four consecutive years—increases its seasonal air service to Martinique from 3 to 4 nonstop flights out of JFK to Fort-de-France starting October 29th, 2017.

Traveling to Martinique, “The Caribbean Island with French Flair,” is more affordable and accessible from additional East Coast gateways for U.S. visitors, since Norwegian Air started to operate its nonstop air service in December 2015.

This October 29th 2017, the award-winning airline will increase its air service out of New York to 4 times weekly, with highly competitive airfares starting at $79 one-way, including taxes. Tickets are now available for purchase, for travel October 29th 2017 through March 23rd 2018.

The website’s low fare calendar displays available fares on all flights to Martinique from the U.S.

“Norwegian is excited to return to Martinique for the winter season 2017/18 as our service from New York’s JFK will resume in late October. We are very pleased that more and more American continue to discover such a hidden gem in the Caribbean that offers quite a vastly different experience to most other Caribbean islands – it’s like being in France, but without any jetlag and even better beaches,” said Anders Lindström, Norwegian’s US Director of Communications.

The schedule will operate as follow on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays:

JFK – FDF* Departing 2:10 p.m. Arriving 6:35 p.m.

FDF *– JFK Departing 8:05 a.m. Arriving noon

“With this improved air service, Norwegian reaffirms its commitment to the ‘Island of Flowers’, said Muriel Wiltord Director Americas of the Martinique Tourism Authority. “We all know that accessibility is key in terms of travel. Norwegian Air, providing both warm and expert service with attractive airfares, offers families, budget travelers, Francophiles, nature & beach lovers, culture aficionados and deal seekers, the opportunity of flying nonstop to Martinique in 4 hours and a half.”

From weekend getaways to longer total immersion visits and hotel stay comfort or vacation rental independence to budget travel or a luxury experience, Martinique has it all and much more!