North Miami Mayor to Present Key To City to first African-American Gov. of Massachusetts

North Miami – Dr. Smith Joseph, Mayor of North Miami, invites the community to join him Wednesday, Feb. 7, in kicking-off the City’s 2018 Black History Month celebration with a Key to the City Ceremony, honoring Deval Patrick, Esq., former governor of Massachusetts.

Patrick, who spent his early career as an attorney and business executive, was appointed United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights during the Clinton Administration. In 2006, in his first bid for public office, he became his state’s first African-American governor. Patrick spent two terms in office.

“I am elated to host former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Esq. in our city,” said Joseph, an Honorary Co-Chairmen of North Miami’s 2018 Black History Month Committee. “We want our community and nation to know that African-American history is still being made daily by leaders like Former Governor Patrick, who has been an exemplary steward of his local, state and national public service platforms. The City of North Miami is proud to have this great opportunity to honor this living legend.”

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 7, 11 a.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Paradise Courtyard, 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami.

Members of the public interested in attending the ceremony must RSVP at 2018NorthMiamiBHM.EventBrite. com. For more information, call the North Miami Mayor and Council’s Office at 305-895-9815.