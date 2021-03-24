North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme Condemns Recent Increase of Hate Crimes toward Asian Americans

[NORTH MIAMI] – From San Francisco to Atlanta, the recent crimes toward Asian Americans has prompted an increased sentiment to protect the human rights of all citizens in the United States. As a Haitian Immigrant, North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme understands the importance of respecting all races and minority groups within the community.

Zero Tolerance

“There should be zero tolerance for violence or aggression towards people who differ from our own race in today’s world. I am deeply saddened by the recent news from Atlanta and I condone all hate towards Asian Americans. We need to stand together during these difficult times and learn to embrace our differences. Our communities shine brighter when diversity prevails. My office is dedicated to making sure all citizens are treated fairly and with respect. May the families of those who have been affected by this tragedy find peace and justice” stated Councilman Alix Desulme.