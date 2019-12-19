North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme Appointed as Vice Chair of National League of Cities

North Miami – North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D. has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving telecommunications and information systems (and public access to these systems), privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Joe Buscaino, councilmember, Los Angeles, California.

As the Vice Chair of the Information Technology committee, Desulme will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“I am honored to serve as vice chair of a committee dedicated to ensuring the public has access to information systems and their privacy concerns are addressed” said Desulme. “The need for stronger telecommunications systems and legislative oversight are evident during these challenging times as technology rapidly advances.”

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, councilmember of Los Angeles, California, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Alix Desulme, Ed.D., join NLC’s Information Technology and Communications committee on behalf of his residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Corina Lopez, Vice Mayor, San Leandro, California, Vice Chair Alix Desulme, Councilman, North Miami, Florida, and Vice Chair Joseph Goldstein, Councilmember, Marietta, Georgia.