Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service from Moscow to Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett and Director of Tourism Donovan White were on hand to officially welcome Pegas Touristik and Nordwind Airlines’ new nonstop seasonal service between Moscow and Montego Bay, which began on October 26, 2018.

The inaugural flight, carried 300 passengers and 17 crew.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board’s global marketing strategy includes a strong digital focus on which has enabled the destination to penetrate new markets and further demand from BRIC countries,” said Tourism Director White. “As a result of a robust and aggressive digital push, Jamaica will be able to build on its successful growth strategy and tap new markets in the future.”

Nordwind Airlines will fly into Montego Bay every ten days until May 2019. The Russian tourism market has been growing at a steady pace and Pegas Fly and its sister airline, Nordwind Airlines, have been growing their fleet and expanding their reach.

With a focus to grow arrivals from Eastern Europe, the Ministry of Tourism has worked to create seamless travel for passengers between Russia and Jamaica.

Earlier this year, government agreed to waive visa requirements for periods not exceeding 90 days per year to ensure thousands of new visitors can enjoy the beautiful island.