Non-Profits Receive Generous Aid from Caribbean Airlines’ Stationery Drive

Giselle Alleyne, Caribbean Airlines’ Customer Contact Lead Agent based at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago presents stationery supplies to Ms. Angela Arnasalam, Chairman and Founder of the Fairwinds Not-For-Profit Foundation which works to help impoverished children residing on the sister isle.

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines successfully relaunched its ‘Back-to-School Stationery Drive’ this year. The initiative aims to provide much-needed stationery supplies to youths and children in need of assistance in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the airline’s network. This year’s drive marked a positive return after a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.

Caribbean Airlines acknowledges and commends its employees for their generous contributions, which played a pivotal role in making this drive a resounding success.

Giselle Alleyne, Caribbean Airlines’ Customer Contact Lead Agent - Caribbean Airlines Back to School Dr
Several non-profit organizations were beneficiaries of this initiative, including:

  • I Can You Can We Can Foundation
  • Enterprise Community Council 
  • North Coast Sports Academy 
  • CRCRCDP (Caribbean Respect Campaign and Regionally Community Development Programme) 
  • Fairwinds Foundation (Tobago)

Dionne Ligoure, Head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines, expressed her enthusiasm about the relaunch of the stationery drive, saying, “We are delighted for the opportunity to relaunch our stationery drive, allowing us to partner with a number of community-based organizations to offer support to youths and children in need. We are committed to doing our part to assist our young people, who are among the most vulnerable in our society. This drive is just one of several initiatives Caribbean Airlines has undertaken to positively impact our future leaders.” 

Ms. Ligoure extended her gratitude to her colleagues, whose generous contributions were instrumental in the drive’s success. “Their willingness to support this project made it all possible,” she noted. “We are proud of their altruistic spirit and readiness to make a positive difference.” 

Sustainability Programme

And Nalini D. Lalla, Caribbean Airlines’ General Counsel/Corporate Secretary and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee added: “Caribbean Airlines is proud to have launched our Sustainability Programme on June 2nd, 2023 as part of our Vision of Connecting the Caribbean Seamlessly and Sustainably. We recognise the importance of the communities we serve by actively supporting our children and young people who need the assistance to grow, learn and lead the future of our region.”

To learn more about Caribbean Airlines’ sustainability initiatives and its efforts to support the development of future leaders, please visit cs.caribbean-airlines.com

Gabriel Hampton Founder of the I Can You Can We can Foundation and Child Rights Ambassador. Caribbean Airlines Back to School Drive
Twelve-year-old Gabriel Hampton Founder of the I Can You Can We can Foundation and Child Rights Ambassador. Gabriel strikes a pose upon collecting stationery items at Caribbean Airlines headquarters in Piarco Trinidad recently. The Foundation assists children throughout T&T in the areas of food, clothing, books and medical assistance.
