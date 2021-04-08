Nominations for 30 UNDER 30 Caribbean Changemakers Open Today

Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Changemaker Awards returns

[WASHINGTON, DC] – The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) will commemorate National Caribbean American Heritage Month, by honoring 30 Under 30 Caribbean Changemakers for exemplary leadership.

ICS will honor 30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leaders at an awards ceremony to be held on June 19th. The 30 emerging leaders will be honored during “Ignite Caribbean: Forum on the Future”. The forum is scheduled to take place virtually or at the Organization of American States, pending opening status.

“30 Under 30” Awards

The “30 Under 30” Awards will honor 30 emerging leaders of Caribbean heritage, age 30 and under. Honored for their commitment and active engagement professionally academically, or personally. The Emerging Leader (EL) may be a Caribbean-American Academic, Entrepreneur, Activist or Community Leader. In addition, the EL may be a student leader or member of a Caribbean Student Association whose work has contributed to making a measurable difference on a University/College campus in the USA or in their community.

Nominations

Members of the public are invited to nominate a deserving leader or to self-nominate. Applications available online must be submitted by Friday, May 7th, 2021 and sent to Kayla Solinsky, Committee Chair at [email protected].

Sponsorship

Companies interested in sponsoring a Youth Honoree can also contact: [email protected]. For more information, please visit https://www.ignitecaribbean.org

“This year’s 30 Under 30 will hopefully bring to light the many young leaders who have distinguished themselves in their chosen vocation. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 racial uprising, and as a young leader myself, I am mindful of the fact that our future depends on the intergenerational exchange that this initiative will foster. I am delighted to bring my passion to serve as Chair, said Kayla Solinsky, Founding Head of School for Macbeth Academy. Macbeth Academy is the first virtual K-12 school founded by a woman of African descent.

Caribbean American Heritage Month

National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been celebrated officially, annually every June since 2006 when the first Presidential Proclamation was issued by President George Bush. The theme for NCAHM 2021 is “Our Shared History, Our Shared Future”.

For ICS, June represents an opportunity to bring together Caribbean American community leaders across the country to address common concerns; to allow Caribbean Americans everywhere to feel a sense of place in the American public discourse; and, to bring highlights to the contributions past, present and future being made by Caribbean immigrants to the USA.