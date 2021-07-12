Nikki Z Returns To The Airwaves: Bridge 99 FM

BY: NYAMEKYE DANIEL

[NEW YORK] – The Caribbean Queen of radio ‘Nikki Z’ returns home to her throne at an IRIE Jam Media Group affiliate in Jamaica.

The mega-media personality and disc jockey, whose real name is Nicole Duhaney, received her first breakthrough from IRIE Jam more than 20 years ago. Since then, she had been proclaimed by many as the top female disc jockey in the industry.

Top international reggae star, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley handpicked Nikki Z as the first female deejay on the JamRock Reggae Cruise. She was the only female spinning tunes on the vessel for the first four years.

Movie Debut

Nikki Z is undoubtedly a staple in the dancehall industry, so much that she played herself ‘Nikki Z’ in Nick Cannon’s 2016 film “King of Dancehall,” which was given an over 90% salute by Hollywood.

Nikki attributes her longevity on the airwaves to her devotion to Caribbean culture and the fact that she does from my heart and not for fame.

According to Nikki Z, this, for her, is about putting “our culture in a better place, making an outlet for our music that represents our culture the best. Anything else, people can take that title off, but when it comes to this gift, it’s what I wake up and I eat. I cook, and I breathe.”

The same tell-it-as-it-is attitude from the sultry-voiced radio personality, whose roots are grounded in St. Elizabeth is what listeners and viewers will receive with a bit of surprise, as the U.S. Army veteran has not escaped her Connecticutian accent but can switch to her parents’ native patios as fast and smooth as she can mix tracks.

Nikki Z, whose career in radio dates back to the 90s, worked on IRIE Jam during her early years and the connections at IRIE transitioned her career from the U.S. to Jamaica. Her biggest stint on Caribbean radio was on ZIP FM in 2016 and since then, Nikki Z has captivated audiences throughout the Caribbean, the U.S., UK, and other territories.

Bridge 99FM

The new platform, Bridge 99FM, will also be a reflection of Jamaica’s music extensive reach, as it will be the only station that will simulcast between two of the biggest points of Jamaican culture, Jamaica and New York, with plans to expand.

The Bridge’s programming will air on its sister station IRIE Jam Radio, 93.5 FM in New York.

The IRIE Jam Media Group was founded 28 years ago by Robert “Bobby” Clarke, who acquired 99FM band in Jamaica in spring and is poised to revolutionalize media in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Nikki Z’s audience can expect “good vibes and truth” with her new show, “The Crossover.”

The vibrant media personality considers herself a truth-teller, which has awarded her the affection of thousands of followers and the attention of many critics, but still, the thought-provoking Nikki Z remains unapologetic and focused on the mission to inspire, motivate and entertain.

Nikki Z will start her new show on The Bridge 99FM from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, and says to the listeners and viewers that will do her best to make sure they are filled with happiness as she will be giving them the best.