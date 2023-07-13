Nigerian Superstar Patoranking Taps Jamaican Icon Popcaan For “Tonight”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Nigerian recording artist Patoranking cements his status as one of the boldest African voices of this generation. His signature sound of good vibrations, afrobeats and dancehall blend effortlessly on his latest single and video “Tonight” featuring Jamaican star Popcaan. The vibrant summer banger is a precursor to his fourth studio album World Best slated for release later this year.

The contagious feeling to dance gets the audience moving from the instant bass drum’s pound on “Tonight.” The uptempo beat, produced by DJ Breezy, channels galala. The sound and dance is one of Patoranking’s favorite musical stylings originated in the ghetto areas of Nigeria where the reggae & dancehall-inspired genre was birthed. The layer of Popcaan echoing Patoranking’s call for a stress-free life where weed and women are the spoils, is parallel to some of the themes by the Jamaican Unruly Boss.

In the Charlie Sarsfield-directed video, Patoranking, Popcaan and a plethora of women pull up to an English countryside mansion for a night to remember.

Patoranking Accolades

Since Patoranking broke onto the scene in 2014, he has raked in multiple accolades from Best New Act at MTV Africa Music Awards (2015) to Forbes Africa including him in their 30 Under 30 class in 2020. He opened for Ms. Lauryn Hill on her 2018 Miseducation 20th Anniversary U.S. arena tour and headlined 2022’s official FIFA World Cup Fan Fest Stage to over 50k fans. With over 500m + YouTube views, 8.7m + loyal Instagram followers and 250m+ DSP streams for his latest album Three (2021), Pato continues to climb the ranks and draw in fandom from around the globe.

His anticipated album World Best is named after the nickname given to him by his fans. It is a collection of songs centered upon love for others, reflecting the same love that was given to him through the glowing alias. The celebratory tone of the album lifts up Patoranking as a beholder of the beauty of humanity, making him truly World Best.

Patoranking shares, “I’m very excited about my album because I am currently in a good place in my life. My fans can expect good music only. Music that makes us celebrate love and life. I also have some surprising features on this.” More will be announced at a later date.

“Tonight” is available now on all DSPs: https://orcd.co/tonightpatoranking