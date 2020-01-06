NFL Celebrates Youth and High School Football at 2020 Play Football Family Festival During Super Bowl LIV Week

More than 2,000 attendees are expected at the Play Football Festival, which aims to unite youth and high school football communities, all while developing their leadership, self-discipline and teamwork attributes.

NORTH MIAMI — The National Football League (NFL) will host the 2020 Play Football Family Festival February 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Miami Athletic Stadium (2555 NE 151 Street, North Miami, FL. 33160).

Held the day before Super Bowl LIV, more than 2,000 student-athletes are expected to attend the festival and develop football and life skills through Play Football events.

The festival is open to football fans of all ages and is free of charge.

The event will feature NFL player autographs, football clinics, equipment fittings, a USA Football tackle station, youth league sign-up stations, a parents’ forum and breakout panel sessions.

From additional photo opportunities, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and interactive activations from Gatorade, Campbell’s and more, the 2020 Play Football Family Festival will celebrate the football community, the coaches and players who bring passion, fun and excitement to the sport.

“We are thrilled to host the 2020 Play Football Festival in north Miami during Super Bowl LIV. The activities we have planned will offer our youth valuable life lessons and the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football from current and former NFL players and coaches,” said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth & High School Football. “We are dedicated to our youth and high school football communities, fans and coaches, and we are excited about providing memorable experiences they’ll hold on to forever.”

Along with the fun football-related activities, the Play Football Family Festival aims to unite youth and high school football communities, drive positive conversations centered on the values of the game, celebrate the importance of youth and high school football coaches, and highlight girls flag football.

To RSVP for the Play Football Family Festival, please visit: NFL Play Football.

To learn more about Play Football visit playfootball.nfl.com or follow #PlayFootball on social media.