New Florida Majority Launches Statewide Voter Registration Push

Andrew Gillum will join a live Pop-Up Panel with NewFM Voter Registration Canvassers

MIAMI – The New Florida Majority (NewFM) prepares to launch statewide voter registration efforts in Miami-Dade, Broward, Jacksonville and Tallahassee, in order to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a national holiday celebrating our democracy.

It was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity every year since. Held on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day will take place on September 24, 2019.

To celebrate canvassers and volunteers will be hitting the streets and visiting high schools to register new Florida voters.

Former Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum, will join the team in Miami-Dade at NewFM’s offices on Tuesday, Sept 24, for a live stream panel to have a real talk with our canvassers about what Floridians in the community are saying about why they register to vote and why it’s important now.

The panel will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Currently, one in three eligible citizens in Florida is not registered to vote. We are committed to doing voter registration year round to ensure that the nearly 3 million people of color, unmarried women and millennials are registered in the state and participate in our democracy,” says Victricia Simmons from the New Florida Majority. “This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, and we are committed to making sure everyone can have a voice and a vote.”

New Florida Majority’s goal is to register 100,000 people by October 2020. In the past 5 years, our teams have registered over 60,000 people.