New Bahamas Consul General Miami Visits Florida Bahamas Tourist Office

Mrs. Linda Mackey is the newly appointed Bahamas Consul General to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – The newly appointed Bahamas Consul General to Florida and the Southern States, Mrs. Linda Mackey, recently visited the offices of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Florida and pledged that, “as a partner from the Consulate I will work closely with you to ensure that all of our visitors to The Bahamas have a great experience.”

The new Consul General who was posted to Florida a few months ago, and is based in Miami, expressed great pleasure at meeting the some 35 Bahamians employed there with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and said, “I am excited to learn about your plans, promotions and projects and as a partner from the Consulate I look forward to working closely with you.”

Sr. Director of Operations for the Bahamas Tourist Office, Mrs. Bridgette King, hosted the meeting at the Plantation, Florida office and accepted the promised commitment of the new Consul General to work in tandem with The BMOT to contribute towards ensuring that visitors from Florida receive a great experience in The Bahamas and that the country continues as a great destination.

The new Consul General has taken over the reins at the Bahamas’ official Foreign Service in Miami, The Bahamas Consulate office, which is now based at 100 Biscayne Blvd #900, Miami.

For all immigration matters related to travel to The Bahamas, the Consulate can be reached at (305) 373-6295