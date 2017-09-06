Nevis Resorts report minimal damage from Hurricane Irma

Charlestown, Nevis – Initial reports out of Nevis are positive as Hurricane Irma moves away from the island, although there is still no ‘All Clear’ as of noon today. It is expected that electricity will be back this evening or tomorrow.

The Category 5 storm passed close to the island although it was not a direct hit so damage has fortunately been minimal.

As of this morning, the island reports light but steady rain and strong winds approximately that of a Category 1 storm.

Initial observations from Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the islands largest resort, reports that the resort is in excellent shape and all areas are generally dry. The beautiful Pinney’s Beach is in good shape, otherwise there are some trees down and there is debris to be cleaned up.

Hermitage Inn, too, is reporting just general debris and no structural damage.

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club has experienced no serious issues following the hurricane, other than damage to some trees and debris. The Great House remains in ideal condition, as do the guest cottages. “We are extremely fortunate to have fared as well as we have given the size of this monstrous storm,” says General Manager Tim Thuell, also Chairman of the Board for the Nevis Tourism Authority.

“Our thoughts turn now to clean up and to the safety and well-being of our Caribbean neighbors and friends who are still in harm’s way,” he says.

It is anticipated that the Nevis Tourism Authority offices will be open tomorrow, September 7, 2017, and further updates will be available as the island is further assessed.