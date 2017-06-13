Nevis Resort welcomes home one of its own

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, Nevis, Welcomes Back Pamela Martin to Staff

NEVIS, West Indies — The ladies and gentlemen of the Caribbean’s friendliest resort in Nevis, Nisbet Plantation Beach Club just welcomed home one of its own, Pamela Martin as its new revenue and rooms manager.

From 1995 to 2005, Martin served as the reservations manager and wedding coordinator at the Caribbean’s only historic plantation inn located on the beach.

Upon leaving Nisbet Plantation, her career progression included account management, sales and marketing planning and oversight, procurement, and general management with key companies on Nevis.

Martin’s first tenure at Nisbet Plantation resulted after a vacation to the island from England in 1990. She attended a cocktail party and quickly became enamored with the authentic Caribbean resort saying, “I thought Nisbet Plantation was paradise and secretly wished I worked at such a beautiful place.” In 1994 she moved to Nevis to return to her Nevisian roots.

Upon her return her wish to work in paradise came true when she was asked to be the resort’s reservations manager. In a testament to her love for the property her 1997 wedding reception was held at the resort’s famed circa 1778 Great House.

In Martin’s new role, she will oversee Nisbet Plantation’s award-winning staff of the rooms division. She is responsible for the front office, reception, reservations, housekeeping, night management, The Palms Spa and Treasures Boutique. Martin reports directly to General Manager Tim Thuell. She will also serve as an integral member of the resort’s leadership team.

“Returning to Nisbet Plantation has the warm and cozy feel of coming home,” says Pam Martin. “I worked with Tim and Tina Thuell when they were previously here. When this opportunity arose, I wasn’t considering an employment change but because Nisbet has always been so close to my heart, the decision to return was easy to make.”

“We’re absolutely delighted Pam Martin accepted our invitation to return and join the ladies and gentlemen of Nisbet Plantation Beach Club,” shares Tim Thuell, general manager of Nisbet Plantation Beach Club. “Pam is a service-oriented professional with wonderful business acumen, a talent for developing staff and a commitment to seeing that every resort guest receives an excellent vacation experience.”