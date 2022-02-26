National Campaign Helping Black Communities Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 to Wrap Up in Miami

[MIAMI] – To make vaccines more accessible to Black communities, a “Stay Well Community Vaccine Event” will be organized in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. Approximately 70% of COVID-19 patients in Miami are not vaccinated.

The event will be the last in a series of vaccination pop-ups, spearheaded by W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute in partnership with nationwide organizations, to bring free health resources to Black communities amid the crush of COVID-19,. The W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute functions as a national consortium of scholars who engage in innovative research and knowledge dissemination to reduce and eliminate racism as well as racial and ethnic health disparities in medicine.

The pop-up events have been attended by more than 3,000 people, 1,000 of whom decided to get their vaccines.

“We want to see families live healthy and without fear of the danger that comes from COVID-19,” said Dr. John McAdory, a Cobb Institute Physician “The goal of the Stay Well Miami vaccine event is to provide access and information to every single member of the community.”

The Stay Well Miami Community Vaccine Event is open to the public and will offer:

Free drive-through vaccinations

COVID-19 testing

Health resources

Access to panel discussion with local and trusted Black healthcare professionals

Giveaways

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Pi Delta Omega Chapter is serving as the local event organizer.

“Availability of vaccine resources and credibility of education sources are the unique forces behind the Stay Well drive-through vaccine event. This is a joint effort between the Cobb Institute, state and local health organizations, and the Miami community,” said Tara D. Turner, an event coordinator for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Pi Delta Omega Chapter.