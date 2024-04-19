MIAMI – The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) proudly announces the NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat, scheduled to convene from April 25-27, 2024. In the heart of downtown Miami, the InterContinental Miami will serve as the backdrop for this transformative gathering. This event stands as a beacon of empowerment, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic advocacy for African-American elected and appointed county officials.

The Leadership Summit & Retreat promises a dynamic agenda, featuring insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and moments of relaxation. Attendees will engage with industry leaders, executives, and fellow county officials from across the United States, fostering connections and exchanging ideas to drive positive change in their communities.

“We are thrilled to host the NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat in Miami,” expressed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, President of NABCO. “This event serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering Black county officials and amplifying their voices in the decision-making process. By convening in Miami, we not only foster a supportive environment for collaboration and growth but also symbolize our collective resolve to drive meaningful change and representation within our communities. Together, we are forging a path towards a future where every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every opportunity realized.”

The summit’s agenda boasts an array of captivating sessions and events:

April 25: Opening Night – Welcome to Miami Rooftop Party

Join us for an electrifying kickoff event on the InterContinental Hotel Downtown Miami Rooftop, featuring special invited guests and hosted by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, President of NABCO; US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson; Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver Gilbert III; David Whitaker, President of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Luther Campbell.

April 26: NABCO Summit – Day 1

NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat: Politics vs Policy Panel

Delve into thought-provoking discussions and panels moderated by industry experts, including Bill Diggs, Rodney Ellis, Mary Estimé-Irvin, Stanley Moore, and Victoria Siplin.

Cocktails & Conversation with District Attorney Fani Willis

Enjoy an evening of networking and dialogue at Fani Willis, with music by BoWeezy – The Urban, and appearances by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, President of NABCO, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, Cook County Board Commissioner, and Journalist Roland Martin.

April 27: NABCO Summit – Day 2

NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat

Engage with guest speakers Kneeland Youngblood, Founding Partner of Pharos Capital Group, Desmond Meade, Executive Director, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, and Freddie Figgers, Founder of Figgers Communication as they share insights and strategies for leadership and advocacy.

Saturday Night Live – Live Band + Farewell Party

Conclude the summit with a memorable celebration honoring Black trailblazers, featuring guest speaker Journalist Jeff Johnson, known for his insights on power, politics, and the importance of voting. The following individuals will be award recipients during the event:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Alonzo Mourning

Trailblazer Award: Connie W. Kinnard

Game-Changer Award: Clarence D. Brown

Community Impact Award: James Hawkins

Community Impact Award: Patricia Fairclough-Staggers

NABCO’s commitment to advocacy on behalf of African-American elected and appointed county officials remains steadfast. Since its establishment in 1975, NABCO has served as a vital forum for networking, information sharing, and issue advocacy, championing the diverse populations in America’s counties, boroughs, and parishes.

Join us in Miami for an event that promises to inspire, empower, and ignite change. For more information and to register for the NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat, visit Eventbrite.