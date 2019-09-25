Nassau Paradise Island Hotels and Resorts are Open for Business with Deals

New Hotel Deals In Nassau Paradise Island Available

NASSAU, Bahamas – Fully open for business following Hurricane Dorian’s landfall to the north, Nassau Paradise Island hotels and resorts are offering value-driven packages to aid travelers seeking warm weather destinations, this upcoming fall and winter.

Here are a selection of getaway deals, which are also available at Nassau Paradise Island deals.

Atlantis Paradise Island

Get More Summer – Available to book through September 30, 2019

Filled with numerous marine adventures, activities, entertainment and fine dining, Atlantis Paradise Island is offering a complimentary fourth night when booking a minimum of four consecutive nights. Also, depending on the length of their stay, guests will receive a resort credit for up to $300.

More information : Get More Summer

Baha Mar: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar

Pack With Love

When staying at one of the three Baha Mar properties, it is requested that guests bring with them an item to be donated to those who have been significantly impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Anything from clothes, toys or educational supplies will be accepted. Upon arrival, guests will have the opportunity to deliver their donations personally to shelters in Nassau or take their items to The Current Art Gallery & Studio located at The Rotunda Shops.

More Information: Pack With Love

British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

Another Day in Paradise – Available to book through September 30, 2019

This historical hotel located in the heart of downtown Nassau invites guests to stay a little longer with its “Another Day in Paradise Package”. Now through the end of September, travelers can book a three-night stay and get the fourth night complimentary.

More information : Another Day in Paradise

Comfort Suites Paradise Island

Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free – Available to book through September 30, 2019

The family-friendly retreat is offering free lunch and dinner to its guests ages 11 and under who are traveling with a paying adult. Guests of all ages receive access to facilities at Atlantis including Aquaventure, as well as complimentary full hot American buffet breakfast daily.

More information : Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island

Save Up to 65 Percent Off Rack Rates– Available to book through September 30, 2019

Offering 65 percent off with a minimum booking of three nights, this romantic retreat is made for couples seeking an affordable getaway. This adults-only escape, complete with an exotic out-island adventure, is also offering $1,000 in Instant Credit on seven-paid nights or longer.

More information : Save Up to 65 Percent Off Rack Rates

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free – Available to book through December 17, 2019

Guests can stay three paid nights at The Ocean Club and receive a complimentary fourth night with the “Stay Longer” offer. Rates for this special are based on the Best Available Rate for the dates chosen.

More information : Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free