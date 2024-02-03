NABJ-South Florida Chapter Unveils Scholarship Opportunities for the 2024-2025 Academic Year

SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists –South Florida chapter (NABJ-South Florida)is currently inviting applications for the Dwight Lauderdale and Rochelle Bridges Scholarships. NABJ-South Florida remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering journalists and media professionals across the South Florida region, fostering career growth, and upholding excellence in journalism.

“Our chapter is committed to creating an inclusive and empowering environment where aspiring journalists can thrive,” expressed Chapter President Calvin Hughes, an anchor at WPLG-Local 10. “Building a diverse workforce begins with investing in and mentoring a diverse pipeline of students who represent the future of journalism.”

NABJ-South Florida recognizes journalism’s vital role in the South Florida community and society. The chapter emphasizes fostering connections among journalists, facilitating career growth, and upholding the highest standards of excellence in the profession. In line with these goals, NABJ-South Florida provides numerous opportunities and resources to its members.

Key Initiatives and Highlights of NABJ-South Florida Chapter

Networking Opportunities

NABJ-South Florida hosts various events, including networking mixers, panel discussions, and workshops, to bring journalists together. These events offer a platform for members to forge valuable connections, share experiences, and collaborate on projects.

Career Development

Through mentorship programs, skill-building workshops, annual college fairs, and access to industry leaders, NABJ-South Florida supports its members in advancing their careers. The chapter actively assists emerging journalists in navigating the evolving media landscape.

Community Engagement

NABJ-South Florida is dedicated to engaging with and giving back to the community through outreach initiatives and volunteering with local organizations.

NABJ-South Florida takes pride in its diverse membership, including print, broadcast, digital media, public relations, and communications professionals. This diversity enriches the chapter’s offerings and reinforces its commitment to journalistic excellence. Whether you’re an aspiring journalist, a seasoned professional, or simply passionate about journalism, NABJ-South Florida welcomes community involvement and partnerships.

Scholarship Details

Rochelle Bridges Memorial Scholarship

The Rochelle Bridges Memorial Scholarship aims to encourage and support graduating high school students aspiring to become journalists. Rochelle Bridges, a two-time Emmy Award-winning anchor at WSVN-Channel 7 who served as NABJ South Florida’s president from 1993 to 1995, inspired this scholarship.

Awards: (2) Two $5,000 Scholarships

Deadline: April 15, 2024

Link to apply:https://t.ly/X_wep

Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship

The Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship seeks to encourage and support college students pursuing journalism careers. Dwight Lauderdale, the first African-American news anchor in South Florida and an award-winning journalist who retired in 2008 after over three decades at WPLG Local 10 in Miami, is honored through this scholarship.

Awards: Two (2) $5,000 scholarships

Deadline: April 29, 2024

Link to apply:https://t.ly/jHDoy

Connect with the NABJ-South Florida Chapter

To learn more about the chapter, its events, and membership opportunities, please visit https://nabjsouthflorida.com and follow them on IG @nabjsouthflorida.