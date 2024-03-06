Entertainment

Grammy Winner Mykal Rose Headlines “The Giveback Benefit Concert”

Mykal Rose

CORAL SPRINGS – On Sunday, March 17, 2024, The Caroline L Francis Foundation, established by famed Broadcast Journalist, Clinton Lindsay, in honoring his maternal grandmother, will present “The Giveback Benefit Concert“, at The Coral Springs Center For The Arts, located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, in the city of Coral Springs.

The Giveback Benefit Concert Performers

Mykal Rose

The concert features the first Reggae Grammy winner Michael (Mykal) Rose of the group Black Uhuru, whose Grammy Award was presented to him in 1985 by Clinton Lindsay in a ceremony held in Kingston.  Other performers include Little John, Hopeton Lindo, Novel T, Tanto Metro & Devonte, King Banton, Sophia Brown, Jango Thriller, DJ Hawkeye, Country Western Reggae singer Wes Rok, and The Greaves Brothers. Derrick Barrett & The Statement Band, and The Grass Fyah Band, will be backing the artists.

Tanto Metro and Devonte
Tanto Metro and Devonte

The legendary sound system operator and record producer, Jack Scorpio, will welcome the audience with some of his classic tunes from his huge catalog of songs. South Florida’s own Sir Rockwell, and New York City’s Dubb Master Chris and Bobby Channel One, will serve as the night’s MCs.

Tickets

Doors to The Coral Springs Center For The Arts will open at 6:00 pm, and the concert to begin at 6:30 pm. Tickets for this worthy cause range from $45, $55, and $65 and are available at the Coral Springs Box Office, at its website, thecentercs.com and at www.thecarolinelfrancisfoundation.org

The Giveback Benefit Concert Charity Recipients

All the artists are donating their services free of charge. The following charities will benefit from donations: The Wakiso Dance Kids in Uganda, The Angel Of The Hearts Foundation (Children with Down Syndrome in Jamaica), The Island Space Caribbean Museum in Plantation, and The Just Start Now Foundation in Fort Lauderdale. Donations are welcomed at: www.thecarolinelfrancisfoundation.org

The Giveback Benefit Concert is sponsored in part by Tad’s Records, Culture Jam FM/New York, Irie Pen Records, and Reggae Global Base.

 

