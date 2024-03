MSNBC anchor Ari Melber: Truth About Borders and the Bob Marley: One Love Movie

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber probes the political, civil rights and foreign policy legacy of Bob Marley, as a new film introduces his story to a new generation, and interviews his son Ziggy Marley.

Ziggy also reflects on his own musical journey, his historic trip to Zimbabwe with his dad, and his work producing “Bob Marley: One Love”, and responds to its reception in Jamaica.