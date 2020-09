FANM To Host a Virtual Memorial for Civil Rights Activist Jack Lieberman

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host a virtual memorial service for human rights hero and champion Jack Lieberman on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm via Zoom. All are invited to attend. The zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83374955632?pwd=ZXFiRGsxYk1XNkxjYWpmSUd2bzB5Zz09. Jack Lieberman fought tirelessly for social justice for the past fifty years. He […]