North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin Appointed to Florida League of Cities

North Miami – The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that the City of North Miami’s District 3 Councilwoman, Mary Estimé-Irvin, was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2020-2021 Legislative Policy Committee. Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice-chairs and members are appointed annually by the League’s […]