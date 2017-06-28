Bob Marley Documentary airing on STARZ

In celebration of African American Music Month, catch the documentary of Bob Marley the king of reggae of STARZ.

Bob Marley’s universal appeal, impact on music history and role as a social and political prophet is both unique and unparalleled.

MARLEY is the definitive life story of the musician, revolutionary, and legend, from his early days to his rise to international superstardom.

Made with the support of the Marley family, the film features rare footage, incredible performances and revelatory interviews with the people that knew him best. From Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald (One Day In September, The Last King of Scotland) comes the story of a towering figure of musical history, whose music and message has transcended different cultures, languages and creeds to resonate around the world today as powerfully as when he was alive.