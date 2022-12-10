Most Popular Destinations In Florida For Out of State Relocators

Florida is a magnet for people from across the country, and it appeals to everyone from retirees to young professionals who arrive seeking a better quality of life.

Of course, it’s also a big state with lots of different destinations to choose between, so here’s the lowdown on the parts of Florida which are a hit with newcomers.

Miami

If you need any evidence of Miami’s status as the biggest attraction for wannabe Floridians, you need only look at its housing market. Demand is sky-high, and it’s outstripping supply to the point that prices are climbing at a rapid rate.

Of course, the other things which Miami is known for, including its weather and culture, are selling points. It is a living, breathing embodiment of the quintessential Florida experience, and has the economic clout to encourage relocations from further afield.

Tampa

Like Miami, many of the people who relocate to Tampa come from New York, seeking to trade the cooler temperatures of the East Coast for the sultry, sun-kissed environs of this near-tropical city. Work in the day, go boating at the weekends, and enjoy fine cuisine in world-class restaurants; it’s a heady mix.

There are lots of industries active in Tampa for those seeking employment, and while tourism may be a major mover and shaker, there are also big businesses dealing in everything from healthcare and insurance to finance and beyond. This explains the lower-than-average rate of unemployment that it enjoys.

Orlando

Few cities are as picturesque as Orlando, and it’s not just a pretty face, because beneath the glorious façade you’ll find a forward-thinking and progressive metropolis that’s something of a powerhouse in the field of technology and higher education.

Coconut Creek

A popular destination when relocating to Florida which doesn’t have the same steep price tag attached to its properties is Coconut Creek.

It’s less than 40 miles north of Miami, and so puts you within spitting distance of a globally renowned destination, while letting you enjoy a slower pace of life that’s perfect for families.

Palm Beach

In terms of pure opulence, it’s hard to beat Palm Beach. The location is to die for, and that’s probably why it has attracted so many of the great and good from around the world over the years.

Of course you don’t need to be a multimillionaire to set up a life there, and there’s room for those with more modest budgets alongside residents with deeper pockets.

Jacksonville

With a burgeoning population and a business-focused heart, Jacksonville is a good place to lay down roots whether you want to work for an established corporation or pursue your own entrepreneurial ambitions.

It also has a lot to offer in terms of its amenities and its natural assets, as it straddles a head-turning river and is also close to the border with Georgia, providing a route out of Florida for those who want to keep their options open.

Niceville

We’ll finish with a community that deserves a place on this list because it manages to live up to the promise of its name and actually provide a welcoming, friendly place for anyone to call home.

While it may not be a tourist hotspot, that lends it a more authentic charm, and means that residents can go about their business without having to push through the crowds.

Final thoughts

From bustling cities to relaxed backwaters, Florida has it all, and a rising number of out-of-state relocations is a testament to its enduring appeal and growing reputation on the national scene.