Miramar promoting the city as tourism & entertainment destination

The City of Miramar partners with Tom Joyner, Black Enterprise and GFLCVB to promote Tourism & Entertainment destination

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar’s investment in its cultural and sporting entertainment assets has led to a partnership with the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) and provided platforms to the national brands of Black Enterprise and the Tom Joyner Morning Show (TJMS).

Collectively, they represent an increased awareness and value of what’s Right Here in Miramar™ in tourism and entertainment!

City of Miramar exhibits at Black Enterprise’s Inaugural Black Men Xcel Summit

The City will exhibit why It’s Right Here In Miramar™ at next weekend’s Black Enterprise Inaugural Black Men Xcel Summit, Wednesday, August 30, – Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens; a multi-day gathering designed to empower, uplift, enlighten and celebrate the inspiring efforts and excellence of outstanding men of color.

Activities of the Summit include an Awards Gala, Development Sessions, Workshops, Networking and Exhibitions. Emmy Award-winning Broadcaster Ed Gordon, Congressman John Lewis, Actor, Activist, and Educator Lamman Rucker, Television and Radio Personality Stephen A. Smith and Media Professional, Author and Speaker Michele Thornton are amongst a host of dynamic speakers and attendees confirmed for this event.

City of Miramar at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion

A little further north during Labor Day Weekend, the City of Miramar will engage with attendees as a Virtual Exhibitor on Black America Web as well as have an onsite presence at the 2017 ALLSTATE© Tom Joyner Family Reunion (TJFR) in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show is a nationally syndicated radio show airing daily on South Florida’s Cox Media station 105.1 FM.

This signature event of the TJMS is a Labor Day staple and takes place at the luxurious Gaylord Palms Resort from Thursday, August 31 to Monday, September 4, 2017. It offers numerous ways to connect with targeted consumer audiences with more than 52k guests from around the country.

This event offers interactive seminars and panel discussions, late night comedy shows, exclusive concerts with world-renowned recording artists such as Maxwell, Cameo, Fred Hammond, Tamar Braxton, and much more!

As an exhibitor of both events, the City of Miramar will display its programming, services, world-class venues, upcoming events and information to thousands of registered national and international attendees; further expanding Miramar’s efforts to become a globally recognized destination.

“Continuing to create partnerships like these reveal to thousands of tourists around the country the jewel that is the City of Miramar; a premier destination in sunny South Florida offering the best of culture, arts, entertainment and sporting programs. Here, we celebrate diversity and embrace, encourage and welcome all to experience why It’s Right Here In Miramar™,” stated Assistant City Manager Natasha Hampton.