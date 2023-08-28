National News

Minister Mitchell Offers Condolences on the Passing of Michael Anthony

Michael Anthony

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is extending deepest condolences to the family and friends of renowned author and historian Michael Anthony.

Anthony, who passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the age of 93, was an Award-winning writer who vividly captured Trinidad and Tobago’s history and culture through his literary works that included Green Days By The River, Cricket in The Road and Caribbean Folk Tales and Fantasies. For his exemplary work he was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal for his contribution to literature in 1979 and received an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies in 2003. He was also awarded a Lifetime Literary Award from the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS).

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts notes that Anthony enriched the cultural and social landscape of the country in both word and deed.

Minister Mitchell says, “Michael Anthony has made an indelible mark on Trinidad and Tobago’s literary landscape and will be remembered for the creative ways in which he passed on Trinidad and Tobago’s history and culture through generations.  His years of work as an educator and mentor have undoubtedly inspired and shaped the minds and talents of many today and therefore his legacy will live on.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts commiserates with the family, friends and loved ones of Michael Anthony during this time.

May his soul rest in peace.

